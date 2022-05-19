Jagan flags off 175 vet ambulances

They will take healthcare services to farmers’ doorstep

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the staff of a mobile veterinary clinic, after flagging off the vehicles at his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances costing ₹143 crore in the first phase of the ‘Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services’ from his camp office near here on Thursday.

A total of 340 veterinary ambulances will be introduced across the State at a cost of ₹278 crore in two phases.

The Dr YSR Samchaara Pasu Aarogya Seva / Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVC) in the State will strengthen the services delivery mechanism and ensure better accessibility of veterinary services provided by the department for improved productivity at the farmer’s doorstep.

In the second phase, 165 vehicles will be purchased for ₹135 crore.

Multiple services

The mobile clinics are equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities for livestock health care, including diagnosis and treatment and artificial insemination services. They will also help assess the spread and eradication of veterinary diseases in an area.

Each vehicle will have a veterinarian, an veterinary assistant and a driver-cum-attendant. The onboard lab can perform 20 types of manure tests and 15 types of blood tests. The hydraulic facility will help load an animal into the vehicle.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalraju, I & PR Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, various MLAs, MLCs and other officials were present on the occasion.