Jagan felicitates two girl students of gurukul schools

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated two girls who were selected by the Russian government and given intensive training in innovative technology, at Secretariat on Wednesday.

In appreciation, Mr. Jagan handed over cheques worth ₹1 lakh each to them.

The students CH Maheswari, Class X student of Pedapavani School in Prakasam district, and KLP Varshini, a Class IX student of Visakhapatnam, were selected by the Russian government.

They are studying in AP Social Welfare gurukul schools. They prepared a prototype on cattle alert system and a multi-purpose agriculture robot. Both of them met Russian President Vladimir Putin and explained about their prototypes. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools, Col. V. Ramulu, were present on the occasion.