Jagan felicitates two girl students of gurukul schools

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated two girls who were selected by the Russian government and given intensive training in innovative technology, at Secretariat on Wednesday.
In appreciation, Mr. Jagan handed over cheques worth ₹1 lakh each to them.
The students CH Maheswari, Class X student of Pedapavani School in Prakasam district, and KLP Varshini, a Class IX student of Visakhapatnam, were selected by the Russian government.
They are studying in AP Social Welfare gurukul schools. They prepared a prototype on cattle alert system and a multi-purpose agriculture robot. Both of them met Russian President Vladimir Putin and explained about their prototypes. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools, Col. V. Ramulu, were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.