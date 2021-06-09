Jagan failed to keep his job promise, alleges TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2021 19:46 IST

‘Industrialists are not coming forward to invest in State’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to implement the promises which he made during his padayatra before the elections.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Nazeer said that Mr. Jagan had promised to fill up over two lakh posts, which were vacant in various government departments, if he was voted to power. He had also promised to release a notification in January every year for the filling up of vacant posts but that has not happened, Mr. Nazeer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP leader alleged that industrialists were not coming forward to invest in the State after Mr. Jagan took over as Chief Minister. Mr. Nazeer said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had not only succeeded in attracting investments to the State but also helped youths in securing jobs under various schemes in the public and private sectors.