ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan failed to fulfil many election promises, alleges TDP MLA candidate Kala Venkata Rao

April 12, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP MLA candidate Kala Venkata Rao participating in the election campaign at Cheepurpalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and Cheepurupalli TDP MLA candidate Kala Venakta Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfill many promises such as scrapping of Contributory Pension System, Implementation of ban on liquor sales and others.

He spoke to the media after formally inaugurating the new party office at Cheepurupalli. He alleged that Mr. Jagan had put the State in debt trap with the lack of vision over creation of wealth for the State.

Mr. Venkata Rao alleged that Mr.Jagan had lost credibility as his own family members, including Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, were pointing out his mistakes. He expressed happiness over the good response from the people for his campaign taken up in all mandals of the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US