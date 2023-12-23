GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan failed in establishing Kadapa steel plant: Nara Lokesh 

Mr. Lokesh pointed out that the steel plant was originally planned to be set up as a joint venture with Liberty Steel Group, which had withdrawn due to the non-allocation of funds

December 23, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. File

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in establishing the integrated steel plant in Kadapa district four years after he laid the foundation for it on December 23, 2019.

He stated in a message on ‘X’ that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to have the construction of the 3 - Million Tons Per Annum steel plant completed in three years and boasted that it would generate employment for 25,000 people.

In spite of all that hype, the construction of the steel plant has not yet commenced.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for the steel plant for the second time on February 15 this year, but to no avail as the project was confined to rhetoric.

Mr. Lokesh pointed out that the steel plant was originally planned to be set up as a joint venture with Liberty Steel Group, which had withdrawn due to the non - allocation of funds.

Subsequently, the government roped in JSW Steel Limited but little progress was achieved, Mr. Lokesh observed, saying that investors would not put their money when a ‘financially unstable’ CM, like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was at the helm of affairs. 

Andhra Pradesh

