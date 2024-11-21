Jagan extends greetings on World Fisheries Day

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of fishermen in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. In a post on ‘X’ on Thursday, he highlighted several initiatives undertaken during his tenure to improve the living standards of fishermen and their families.

“To enhance the living conditions of fishermen..., our government initiated the construction of 10 fishing harbours and 6 fish landing centres with an investment of ₹3,767.48 crore. During the fishing ban period, financial assistance of ₹10,000 each was provided to approximately 1,23,519 fisherfolk families. Subsidised diesel was made available to reduce their operational expenses,” he said, adding, “Happy Fisherman’s Day to all the Gangaputras of the State on the occasion of World Fisherman’s Day.

