 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan extends greetings on World Fisheries Day

Published - November 21, 2024 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of fishermen in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. In a post on ‘X’ on Thursday, he highlighted several initiatives undertaken during his tenure to improve the living standards of fishermen and their families.

“To enhance the living conditions of fishermen..., our government initiated the construction of 10 fishing harbours and 6 fish landing centres with an investment of ₹3,767.48 crore. During the fishing ban period, financial assistance of ₹10,000 each was provided to approximately 1,23,519 fisherfolk families. Subsidised diesel was made available to reduce their operational expenses,” he said, adding, “Happy Fisherman’s Day to all the Gangaputras of the State on the occasion of World Fisherman’s Day.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.