Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Muslims celebrate festival with gusto after two years

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims on Tuesday.

“The festival of Ramadan is synonymous with brotherhood, equality of mankind, compassion and magnanimity. I wish that people across the world are blessed by Allah. The period of fasting is based on values like discipline, charity, and spiritualism and the festival coincides with the finding of the Holy Book of Quran. The festival of Eid gives a message of universal brotherhood, compassion and charity and has healed the wounds of war across the world,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Eid was celebrated across the district on Tuesday, with hundreds of Muslims taking part in special prayers in the morning. The Eidgah at Nagarampalem witnessed large crowds and the organisers took special care by erecting shamiyanas to protect the congregation from the scorching heat.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA, Guntur West, Maddali Giridhar Rao, MLA, Guntur East, Md. Mustafa, took part in the prayers at Nagarampalem.

Police made the necessary security arrangements and diverted the traffic from Hindu College junction to St. Joseph’s Hospital Road, Guntur Medical College Road.

It was a joyous occasion for Muslims as they offered prayers at the mosques after a gap of two years due to curbs imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After offering prayers, families hugged each other and exchanged greetings.