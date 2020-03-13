Jagan encouraging violence, alleges TDP leader

State Mahila president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) V. Anitha on Thursday lambasted the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading factional politics by encouraging his party cadres to indulge in violence across the State ahead of the ensuing local body elections.

Ms. Anitha also lashed out at Home Minister M. Sucharitha for not initiating action against those who attacked former MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao at Macherla on Wednesday.

“Instead of taking action against the culprits who attacked the TDP leaders, Home Minister Sucharitha and other YSRCP leaders are questioning why Mr. Umamaheshwara Rao went to Macherla,” Ms. Anitha said at a press conference here.

“I wonder what is wrong if a TDP leader from one place goes to another to support a party member. If that is the case, why is MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy coming all the way from Nellore to Visakhapatnam so many times?” Ms. Anitha asked, adding that she would not be surprised if the YSRCP decides to give a party post to one of the attackers in the future as a reward.

Ms Anitha also alleged that some photographs being shown by the YSRCP leaders to the media claiming that they were taken in Macherla on March 11 were unrelated, and that the photographs were originally those of an accident that occurred in Telangana in October 2017.

She also said that women leaders from BJP and a few from TDP were also attacked by the YSRCP leaders, and claimed that the ruling party was fostering an atmosphere of unrest in the State.