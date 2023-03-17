Jagan draws Modi’s attention to A.P.’s unresolved issues, seeks release of funds

March 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Friday and urged him to expedite several issues pending even nine years after the bifurcation of the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister reminded him that some key issues remained unsolved despite several rounds of discussions held by the special committee constituted under the Chairmanship of the Union Finance Secretary to attend to a plethora of issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Prime Minister to release the pending amount of ₹36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for the fiscal 2014-15 and enhance the credit limit of ₹17,923 crore which was reduced from ₹42,472 crore post-COVID-19 pandemic, besides reimbursing the arrears of ₹2,600.74 crore incurred by the State government on the Polavaram project.

He appealed to Mr. Modi to accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s estimates of ₹55,548 crore for the Polavaram project, and treat the drinking water supply component as its part and parcel. “Release ₹10,000 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the project construction besides paying compensation to the displaced persons,” he said.

He sought speedy steps to ensure that the Telangana government cleared its dues of ₹7,058 crore, owed by the TS Discoms to the APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

Andhra Pradesh had so far incurred an expenditure of ₹5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. To compensate this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to A.P. as recommended by NITI Aayog, he said.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the Prime Minister to grant permission for 12 medical colleges in the State for which clearances were pending, allot required mines to APMDC to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and grant Special Status to A.P. as promised in Parliament by the Centre.