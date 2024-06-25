GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan does not have sufficient MLAs to be considered as the Leader of Opposition, says Minister

The YSRCP president was not present in the House when the Speaker was elected and at the time his party MLAs took the oath, says Gummidi Sandhya Rani

Published - June 25, 2024 06:24 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have a sufficient number of MLAs to recognise him as the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and he will be considered as an MLA as per the rules, Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani has observed.   

Referring to the letter sent by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting the Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu to consider him as the Leader of Opposition in the House, the Minister said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy got only 11 MLAs, which falls short of the required 10% of the total 175 members in the House to consider him as the Leader of Opposition.”

She alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not follow the rules, customs and traditions of the Assembly. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not present when his party MLAs were taking the oath in the Assembly. He did not even attend the session when the Speaker was elected,” she pointed out.

Referring to the alleged illegal construction of the YSRCP offices across the State, the Minister said the rules are the same for all. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy started constructing the party offices without taking prior permissions from the government and the local bodies concerned. So the authorities concerned are acting though on the violations now,” said Ms. Sandhya Rani.  

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had used around 1,000 police personnel for his security when he was the Chief Minister, Ms. Sandhya Rani described it as the “misuse of the power”.

“The government will provide security to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as per the rules,” she said.

