Jagan dismisses White Papers as false propaganda

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the White Papers that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu released as false propaganda.

Mr. Naidu, unable to present a full Budget, took the White Papers route to hush up the “blatant lies” he told while he was in Opposition and his inability to implement his Super Six promises, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a press conference, at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

Quoting CAG and RBI reports, he asserted that the State’s total liabilities were ₹7,48,612 crore as on June 2024. The total liabilities when the TDP government demitted office were ₹4,08,710 in 2019, he said. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of liabilities was 21.63% during the TDP rule, and it had come down to 12.90% in 2024, he pointed out, adding, “it is evident whose rule left more debts on the State.”

Mr. Naidu used to say that the total debts were ₹14 lakh crore while in Opposition, and it was brought down to ₹10 lakh crore in the Governor’s speech, he said, adding, “They have taken the Governor for a ride. The issue would be brought to the Governor’s notice.”

Referring to Law and Order, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked if the State was moving forward or backward 52 days after declaration of the election results.

“Atrocities such as murders, rapes and destruction of assets are rampant. The State has become unsafe for women, with 12 rape cases reported in the past 45 days. Chief Minister’s son and HRD Minister N. Lokesh displays a Red Book, issues threats. The TDP cadre are apparently coming out with their own red books. What message are they trying to convey,” he asked.

Holding the TDP government solely responsible for damage suffered to the Polavaram project, the former Chief Minister said works were not executed systematically. The TDP government had left construction of spillway midway, took up ECR construction, and left gaps in cofferdams, which resulted in damage following floods, he said.

“Mr. Naidu is eyeing on commissions rather than safety and completion of project in a proper fashion,” he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations on liquor policy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the liquor syndicate was rampant, leading to uncontrolled alcohol flow through permit rooms and belt shops during the TDP tenure from 2014–19.

The YSRCP government did not grant new permits to any distilleries or approve any new liquor brands. All new brands were approved on November 22, 2017, during Mr. Naidu’s tenure, he added.

To a question on Mr. Naidu equating him with Columbian drug dealer Pablo Escobar, he quipped, “I don’t even know who he is. Maybe, he is Mr. Naidu’s friend.”