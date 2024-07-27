GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan dismisses White Papers as false propaganda

The State’s total liabilities were ₹7,48,612 crore as on June 2024, as against ₹4,08,710 in 2019 when the TDP government demitted office, asserts the former Chief Minister; TDP government solely responsible for damage suffered to Polavaram project, he alleges

Published - July 27, 2024 07:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference, at Tadepalli on Friday.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference, at Tadepalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the White Papers that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu released as false propaganda.

Mr. Naidu, unable to present a full Budget, took the White Papers route to hush up the “blatant lies” he told while he was in Opposition and his inability to implement his Super Six promises, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a press conference, at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

Quoting CAG and RBI reports, he asserted that the State’s total liabilities were ₹7,48,612 crore as on June 2024. The total liabilities when the TDP government demitted office were ₹4,08,710 in 2019, he said. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of liabilities was 21.63% during the TDP rule, and it had come down to 12.90% in 2024, he pointed out, adding, “it is evident whose rule left more debts on the State.”

Mr. Naidu used to say that the total debts were ₹14 lakh crore while in Opposition, and it was brought down to ₹10 lakh crore in the Governor’s speech, he said, adding, “They have taken the Governor for a ride. The issue would be brought to the Governor’s notice.”

Referring to Law and Order, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked if the State was moving forward or backward 52 days after declaration of the election results.

“Atrocities such as murders, rapes and destruction of assets are rampant. The State has become unsafe for women, with 12 rape cases reported in the past 45 days. Chief Minister’s son and HRD Minister N. Lokesh displays a Red Book, issues threats. The TDP cadre are apparently coming out with their own red books. What message are they trying to convey,” he asked.

Holding the TDP government solely responsible for damage suffered to the Polavaram project, the former Chief Minister said works were not executed systematically. The TDP government had left construction of spillway midway, took up ECR construction, and left gaps in cofferdams, which resulted in damage following floods, he said.

“Mr. Naidu is eyeing on commissions rather than safety and completion of project in a proper fashion,” he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations on liquor policy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the liquor syndicate was rampant, leading to uncontrolled alcohol flow through permit rooms and belt shops during the TDP tenure from 2014–19.

The YSRCP government did not grant new permits to any distilleries or approve any new liquor brands. All new brands were approved on November 22, 2017, during Mr. Naidu’s tenure, he added.

To a question on Mr. Naidu equating him with Columbian drug dealer Pablo Escobar, he quipped, “I don’t even know who he is. Maybe, he is Mr. Naidu’s friend.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.