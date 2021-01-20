Jagan discusses key issues with Amit Shah

Polavaram, three capitals, revenue deficit figure in the talks

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. In the meeting that lasted one-and-a-half hour, the Mr. Jagan and Mr. Shah had a wide range of discussions on several key issues of the State, including Polavaram.

Mr. Jagan appealed to the Union Home Minister to accord administrative sanction to the Polavaram project revised cost estimate of ₹55,656.87 crore considering the escalation of cost of the project. The Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister of the cost escalation in view of the increase of land to be acquired from 1.02 lakh acres to 1.55 lakh acres.

The increase in land acquisition is due to the implementation of Land Acquisition Act-2013, Mr. Jagan said. The number of displaced families has risen from 44,574 to 1.06 lakh, and hence, more money would be needed to pay for package under the relief and rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to disburse ₹1,644.23 crore as they have been pending since December 2018.

Capital

Reiterating the State Government’s resolve to decentralise administration, Mr. Jagan said that the State government was committed to establishing Executive capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital at Amaravati and Judicial capital at Kurnool and the AP Decentralisation and Comprehensive Development of all Regions Act was passed in August 2020.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Mr. Shah to issue a renotification for setting up High Court at Kurnool and reminded that the BJP had listed the issue in its election manifesto in 2019.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Home Minister to take measures towards setting up a Tribal University in Vizianagaram district and said that the State government had identified 250 acres.

Mr. Jagan raised the issue of Special Category Status and said that granting of SCS was vital to the fortunes of the State. States which had received SCS would receive grants from the Centre which will trigger industrial development in the State.

Revenue deficit

Mr. Jagan raised the issue of revenue deficit and said even though the State government had identified a revenue deficit of ₹22,948.76 crore in 2014-15, the Centre had agreed to disburse ₹4,117.89 crore, of which ₹3,979.50 crore had been released. He urged the Centre to ensure that the remaining balance of ₹18,830.87 crore was released.

The Chief Minister submitted a letter in which he explained about the COVID-19 vaccination and also explained in detail about the measures being taken by the State government to scale up the health sector.

Paddy procurement arrears

Mr. Jagan said that the Centre owed ₹4,282 crore to be paid to AP State Civil Supplies Corporation and added that the money would be helpful in paying minimum support price to farmers. He urged Mr. Shah to increase the man-days under NREGS from 100 to 150 and also take measures to release pending arrears of ₹3,707.77 crore under NREGS.

Mr. Jagan raised the issue of disbursing arrears due to local bodies under the 14th Finance Commission and appealed to release ₹1,312.5 crore due to local bodies. He urged the Home Minister to release ₹2,255.7 crore in view of severe damage caused by Cyclone Nivar and said the money would be used to pay input subsidy and take up temporary repairs to infrastructure.

He urged the Centre to accord consent for Disha-19 and Special Courts Bill and also presidential consent for AP Land Titling Act.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also appealed to accord sanction to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme as the project would address concerns of drought and lack of irrigation facilities in Rayalaseema region. The National Green Tribunal, Chennai, has said that the project does not require any environmental clearances.