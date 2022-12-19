Jagan directs officials to make A.P. narcotics-free in three to four months

December 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

With the aim to free Andhra Pradesh from narcotics in the next three to four months, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued guidelines to the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), and the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday.

During a review meeting at his Camp Office at Tadepalli, he directed the officials of the two departments to meet every Tuesday to formulate strategies and implement them to eradicate manufacturing and supply of ID liquor and other narcotic substances in the State.

He instructed the officials to erect hoardings in front of every college and university in the State displaying the SEB’s toll-free number 14500 to create awareness among students and make colleges narcotics-free. “We want to send our children to the colleges which are narcotics-free,” he said.

Directing the SEB to effectively collaborate with the Excise department and to put a mechanism in place, the Chief Minister said, “Both departments should use each other’s reports, sit together weekly once and come up with an action plan to eradicate ID liquor in the State. Take the help of the Intelligence Department in tracing the illicit activities.”

Mahila police

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to explore options to further improve the Disha app and conduct mock drills to add more safety features in it. “Make use of Mahila police at the village level to combat ID liquor, narcotics, and other substances. Nowhere in the country have Mahila police been deployed at village level for various purposes, and we should be a model State,” he said.

He also wanted the SEB to have a weekly meeting with district SPs regarding narcotics, the Disha app, and the effective functioning of Mahila police at the district level.

Pat from centre

The officials said that the initiatives taken up by the State government for providing alternative livelihoods to those giving up trafficking in ID liquor, ganja, and other substances, were lauded by the Union government during a national conference recently.

In the last few months, 2,093 villages were converted into green villages in various categories, providing alternative livelihood to the residents who were dependent on illegal substances.

The CM directed the officials to further develop local intelligence to combat narcotics. He wanted all the instructions to be implement by the next review meeting.