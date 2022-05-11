Jagan directs officials to expedite road repair works

‘Government spending ₹2,500 crore on development of R&B roads and ₹1,072.92 crore on restoration of panchayat roads’

‘Government spending ₹2,500 crore on development of R&B roads and ₹1,072.92 crore on restoration of panchayat roads’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite repair works of roads across the State.

Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Reddy said, contrary to the past, his government had taken up road repairs in a very planned manner by spending almost ₹2,500 crore on development of the R &B roads and ₹1,072.92 crore on restoration of the panchayat roads.

Accusing the Opposition leaders of resorting to a misleading campaign, he said the officials should educate the people on how road repairs was given priority by the YSRCP government.

He said, to bring out the difference between the past and the present, pictures of the roads before and after executing repairs, in line with the Nadu-Nedu programme, should be taken and displayed.

He also emphasised completion of the pending bridges, approach roads and RoBs on a war-footing, and make them ready by next year, maintaining quality in the construction works.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to find a permanent solution to the bridges and culverts that developed damages during Nivar cyclone in the combined YSR Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that ₹2,500 crore was being spent on repairs to R&B roads in a stretch of 7,804-km. Works on 522 of the total 1,168 roads had been completed, while the remaining would be ready before monsoon, they said.

As many as 233 roads and bridges were being built at a cost of ₹2,479 crore under the first phase of NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA), and these works would be completed by August, they informed, adding that 33 Road Over Bridge works under phase-II of NIDA would be taken up from December.

Besides, they said, 38 new Road Over Bridges were being constructed at a cost of ₹2,662 crore, and ₹915 crore was being spent on repairs to bridges that were damaged during cyclone Nivar.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu, Minister for Roads and Buildings D. Ramalingeswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Transport, M.T. Krishna Babu, and others were present.