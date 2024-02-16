February 16, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done injustice to all regions of the State with the three-capital proposal, which remained only on paper in the last four years.

As part of his campaign ‘Sankharavam’, Mr. Lokesh addressed public meetings both in Vizianagaram and Nellimarla constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that development in the State was completely stalled due to the lack of consistency in policies with regard to the State capital.

The TDP leader also expressed concern over the usage of police power to stop the screening of the Rajadhani Files movie which highlighted the plight of farmers of the Amaravati region.

Mr. Lokesh added that the people of Andhra Pradesh were geared up to pack up the Jagan government in a few months. He challenged the YSRCP leaders for a debate on the ban on liquor, which was assured during the 2019 elections.

“The government had put an unprecedented burden on the people through the revision of electricity charges, bus fares and others many times in the last few years. So, the people are paying more than they received under the welfare schemes. Now, they understood the ruse of the government and decided to defeat the YSRCP in the next elections,” he said.

Unemployed youth in the district met him, urging him to include their issues in the party’s manifesto, to which Mr. Lokesh responded positively.

Nellimarla TDP in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju and JSP in-charge Lokam Madhavi alleged that Vizianaagaram district’s progress was completely stalled in the last four years.

Vizianagaram Assembly TDP in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju and other leaders accorded a rousing reception to Mr. Lokesh, on his first visit to Vizianagaram after the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Lokesh exuded confidence that people of all constituencies of Vizianagaram would vote for TDP as they were fed up with the misrule of the YSRCP.