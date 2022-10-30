Jagan destroyed all work done to build ‘Navyandhra Pradesh’, alleges Yanamala

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined ‘Navyandhra Pradesh’, which once marched ahead of other States, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged on Sunday.

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a statement, alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to a “deceptive campaign” on the success of his government.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed the State during his three-and-a-half-year rule. Andhra Pradesh was built with much hard work and vision by the TDP government. He brought the Polavaram project, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, to a grinding halt. It is a classic example of misgovernance,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister had neglected key sectors such as education, health and farming. He, however, was keen on changing the names of the organisations and institutions, he said.

Andhra Pradesh, which was in the fourth place in the National Health Index released by the NITI Aayog in 2017-18, fell to the 10th place now, and major hospitals in the State stopped honouring the Aarogyasri cards, he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu argued that there was no truth in the ruling party’s contention that decentralisation would pave the way for development of all the regions of the State. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not bring a single industry to the State till date. How can he make such tall claims?” he asked.

The TDP leader further alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Redd was stoking regional and religious passions to divert people’s attention from his failures.

“The people are eager to show the door to the YSR Congress Party,” the TDP leader said.