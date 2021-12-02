Jagan deputes senior IAS officers to monitor cyclone preparedness

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took stock of the situation ahead of the cyclone Jawad and ordered officials to take necessary steps to mitigate its impact.

He spoke to the District Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam over the phone and inquired about their preparedness.

Mr. Jagan entrusted the responsibility of monitoring preparatory and relief works in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts to senior IAS officers H. Arun Kumar, Kantilal Dande and J. Syamala Rao.

The senior officials have been asked to camp in the respected districts to get going as the cyclone posed a threat.

Mr. Jagan instructed the Collectors to arrange relief camps wherever required before the cyclone hits the coast, as a precautionary measure. He wanted people living in low-lying areas to be moved to safety as a priority.