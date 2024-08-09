Jagan demands inclusion of Naidu, Lokesh’s names in YSRCP activist’s murder case

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the NDA government in the State of ruling by the ‘Red Book’ and not by the Constitution.

The former CM was referring to the ‘Red Book’ flashed occasionally by Minister Nara Lokesh during his ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon taken out across the State before the elections, where he had vowed to act upon the alleged ‘vengeful’ acts of the then YSRCP government.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made the observation at Seetharamapuram here on August 9, Friday, while calling on the kin of party worker Pasupuleti Pedda Subbarayudu, who was murdered in broad daylight recently. While expressing support on behalf of the party to the bereaved family, he said the ‘goondas’ allegedly belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had perpetrated the murderous attack.

He alleged that Subbarayudu had been eliminated for acting as the party’s booth agent in the recent elections. “After killing Subbarayudu, the attackers also inflicted injuries on his wife, right in the presence of the police,” he alleged.

Mr. Jagan said the spate of attacks unleashed by the ruling alliance was only meant to terrorise the rival party activists. “I strongly demand the inclusion of the names of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh in the chargesheet filed by the police in the murder case,” he said.

The former CM accused Mr. Naidu of trying to dilute his electoral promises by projecting empty coffers as an excuse and resorting to murder politics to divert people’s attention from his failures.

