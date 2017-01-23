Jagan demands ₹20 lakh ex gratia to families bereaved

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRCP president and Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday visited those injured in the derailment of Hirakhand Express at Kuneru in Komarada mandal and called on the family of a person who died.

He assured them of all possible assistance. He demanded that the government announce ex gratia of ₹20 lakh each to families bereaved in such incidents and ₹2 lakh for the injured.

Thirty-nine passengers, including eight from the district, were killed and many more injured in the derailment.

Prior to visiting the spot at the Kuneru railway station, Mr. Jagan visited the Parvathipuram Area Hospital in the morning and enquired with doctors about the treatment offered to the injured. He also interacted with the injured and offered all assistance.

He told correspondents at the site that the government should inquire impartially into the incident and instil confidence among train passengers on measures being taken to avert such incidents.

“Replace overused tracks”

At the same time, the State government should mount pressure on the Railways to replace overused tracks. Allotment of ₹50,000 for the severely injured and ₹25,000 for minor injuries was inadequate because the injured would not able to attend to work for at least a couple of months.

Later, he called on the family of Somu Ammanna, one of those killed in the derailment, at Relli Veedhi in Salur town and consoled them.

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana, district president Bellana Chandrasekhar, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, MLC, and P. Rajanna Dora (Salur), MLA accompanied him.