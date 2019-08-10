Jagan defends local job quota, PPA relook decisions

Showcasing Andhra Pradesh as a desired destination for investment and trade on a global platform, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought to justify the government’s two ‘controversial decisions’, renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and enactment of a law to provide 75% quota in jobs for local youth.

“The government had to take a few tough decisions as the people reposed faith in us and gave an overwhelming mandate,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the delegates of over 30 nations at the Diplomatic Outreach Programme, jointly organised with the Economic Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), here on Friday.

Defending the government’s decisions, Mr. Jagan urged the gathering to ‘look at the other side of the story’. The other side of the narrative of cancellation of PPAs other than what was reported was that the cost factor had been going upward. Over ₹20,000 crore had been pending for the past 20 months and the discoms were unable to pay the bills. It would reflect on the cost and the new investor would have to pay more, if the deal continued and power was purchased at a higher rate, he said. “We are honest enough to tell the reality and we are firm in our policy of renegotiating PPAs. Such a move will instil confidence among investors as we cannot procure power at a higher cost. We had to take a bold decision and that is what we have done.”

‘Global phenomenon’

On 75% job quota, the Chief Minister said: “What we are asking for is nothing new or unusual.” It was a worldwide phenomenon. Even in the US, the slogan is ‘Jobs for Locals’.

“The locals give land to industry and the least they expect is employment and they are justified,” he said.

Mr. Jagan, however, was quick to add that the government would not stop with that. The government would impart training to youth to suit the requirements of the industry. A policy of setting up Skill Development Centres at every Lok Sabha Constituency level was on the cards.

“What we are asking for is to give us a list of your requirements and we will train them to suit your standards,” he said.

The government was not asking for funding from the investors’ side. They could impart training to the faculty so that we could provide them with a skilled workforce, he said.

Potential sectors

Summing up, the Chief Minister said that the core strength of the government lay in its honesty, sincerity and commitment besides providing corruption-free and transparent governance. “We love to collaborate in infrastructure development, oil refinery, steel plants, water management, interlinking of rivers as ours is a riparian State, clean drinking water plants and reforms in transport system by phasing out diesel-run buses and moving on to energy-powered buses. We also plan to give a boost to the maritime economy where the opportunities are wide open for investment,” he added.

Economic Division and States’ Division of the Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary P Harish, Industries and Commerce Minister M. Goutham Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and others spoke.