Jagan decides to field Botcha in byelection to MLC seat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana as MLC candidate for under local bodies quota from united Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the party leaders from Visakhapatnam district at his camp office on Friday. He elicited the opinion of the party leaders, who included MLAs, MLCs, and candidates who had contested the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, before finalising Mr. Satyanarayana’s name.

The Election Commission had announced its decision to conduct byelection to the AP Legislative Council from the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency for the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao.

