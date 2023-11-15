Jagan decentralised power across communities and castes, say YSRCP leaders

November 15, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised the second phase of its Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district, Ponnur in Guntur district and Narasannapeta in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

MPs Nandigam Suresh and R. Krishnaiah, Ministers K.V. Usha Sricharan and G. Jayaram, YSRCP district president M. Sankara Narayana, Deputy CM Amzath Basha and former MP Butta Renuka showered praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘reformative leadership’ at Hindupur.

Mr. Amzath Basha expressed gratitude to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for empowering the financially backward communities by giving them respect, resources, and opportunities.

Ms. Usha Sricharan urged the people to vote for YSRCP for ‘decentralising power across communities and castes’.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said at Narasannapeta that the transformation of hospitals and schools was evidence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s good governance.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, local MLAs and other leaders participated.

The YSRCP leaders said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy always stood by the poor and provided them access to quality education and healthcare, something that was missing when N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Seetharam said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered corruption-free and ‘righteous governance’.

Further, he highlighted how the TDP leaders have committed scams by diverting people’s money into their own accounts and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited money directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes.

He also asserted that the GSDP has increased like never before due to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visionary and efficient governance.

Ministers Ch. Venugopala Krishna and Jogi Ramesh, MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Mopidevi Venkataramana and Nandigam Suresh, MLAs K. Anil Kumar Yadav, Kilari Venkata Rosaiah and Sk. Mohammad Mustafa, MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and Marri Rajasekhar among others participated in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Ponnur.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna said the nine welfare schemes (Navaratnalu) improved the living standards of the poor.

Minister Ramesh said the CM stands out as a unique leader in Indian history who was completely dedicated to social justice.

