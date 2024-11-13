 />
Jagan dares govt. to arrest him, says will continue to ‘expose failures’

Published - November 13, 2024 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The Budget presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is full of misinformation and does not contain allocations required for the implementation of the much-hyped Super Six schemes. This amounts to deception of the public, for which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu owes an explanation, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Naidu is diverting public attention from his failures by raking up one issue or the other involving the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as part of his vindictive politics. The flurry of arrests of YSRCP leaders, who were allegedly complicit in various crimes, and social media activists purportedly posting abusive messages on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook etc. against leaders of the NDA is one such tactic to intimidate them,” Mr. Jagan said.

“We will continue to expose the failures of the NDA Government. Let us see how many people will be put behind bars. I am daring the government to arrest me too,” Mr. Jagan said.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office, Mr. Jagan said the ruling coalition was blaming the YSRCP government for all ills plaguing the State, and said the ‘yellow media’ was helping the government cover its misdeeds.

“A major lie that is being circulated is about the public debt, which grew annually by an average of 19.54% during the TDP reign compared to 15.61% in 2019-24. In spite of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YSRCP government garnered a share of 4.83% for Andhra Pradesh in the national GDP compared to the TDP’s 4.47%. But, all such facts were hushed up to put the YSRCP in the dock,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

