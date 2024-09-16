Jagan criticises A.P. government’s decision on seats in medical colleges

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 15 (Sunday) came down heavily on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for writing a letter to the Union government that MBBS seats were not required in medical colleges in the State.

Taking to X on Sunday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was appalling that instead of making the best use of the increase in the MBBS seats for the State, the government wrote a letter to the Centre saying it was unnecessary, at a time when the medical colleges in neighbouring States were leaving no stone unturned to get permission for new medical colleges and increase the MBBS seats.

“It’s reprehensible and immoral for the State government to undermine its own efforts in strengthening the public health sector. What kind of administration is this, where our State’s allotted seats are being rejected,” he asked.

The former Chief Minister said providing quality education and healthcare was the fundamental responsibility of the governments, and access to the same was the people’s right. No family should have to sell assets to ensure their children received good education and healthcare, he said.

Recognising it, the YSRCP government had brought about revolutionary reforms and started the construction of 17 medical colleges with an investment of ₹8,480 crore. The YSRCP government had aimed at opening one medical college per parliamentary constituency. However, the present government plans to shirk its responsibility and avoid discharging its duties, he alleged. “Can it be called a government?” he asked.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that as per schedule, another five colleges in Madanapalle, Pulivendula, Adoni, Markapuram, and Paderu were supposed to provide 750 seats this year.

“What is the reason for limiting the number of seats in Paderu college to 50? Was it not true that classes had started in five colleges during 2023-24 academic year, adding 750 MBBS seats to the State?” he asked.

Many poor children had secured seats and were studying medicine, he said, adding that Mr. Naidu was going back on his electoral promise of providing free medical education. The government was all set to privatise the medical colleges, he alleged.

The YSRCP would complete the construction of medical colleges soon after coming to power, he asserted.

