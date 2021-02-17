Jagan conferred Skoch CM of the Year award

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been conferred the Skoch Chief Minister of the Year award.
The award was presented to him by the chairman, Skoch group, Sameer Kochhar, at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.
The award selection was based on study of project-level outcomes in various States.
Mr. Kochhar said that schemes like the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra stand out as an interesting model for village-level procurement at a pre-announced minimum support price and is reporting good outcomes for farmers. YSR Cheyutha scheme focuses on economic empowerment of middle-aged women through livelihood-linked loans for over 4-year term, and is again a great example of financial inclusion with outcomes. Schemes like Disha and Abhay that aim to enhance women’s safety and security have made a marked difference in the law and order perception as well as the confidence level of women to go out and participate without fear, he added.
Similarly, initiatives have been taken across the government to respond to COVID-19 and have shown desirable outcomes. All the above and more is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across sectors in Andhra Pradesh, he said.
“The State has taken several revolutionary measures in the past two years to make governance more efficient and transparent. Innovative measures have been taken across sectors, the credit for which goes to the Chief Minister,” said Kochhar.
