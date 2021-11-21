Jagan conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy having a look at the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

21 November 2021 01:11 IST

Officials told focus on rehabilitation work and evacuation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore districts.

Accompanied by Home Minister M. Sucharita and Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, the Chief Minister arrived in Kadapa by a special flight in the morning. Later, along with his Cabinet colleagues, he boarded a helicopter for a four-hour aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas.

At Kadapa airport, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, District Collector Vijaya Rama Raju and senior officials of the irrigation, Roads and Buildings and police appraised Mr. Jagan about the flood fury, focussing on the rescue operation at Cheyyeru river tragedy in Rajampet division, where eight people died.

The officials said the aerial survey covered the badly hit Tirupati municipal corporation, the Somasila project belt across Nellore and Kadapa districts, and the Rajampet division.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister’s entourage landed at Tirupati international airport, from where Mr. Jagan returned to Vijayawada by a special flight.

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan appraised Mr. Jagan about the flooding of low-lying areas in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations and damages to roads and crops.

The Chief Minister told the officials to focus on rehabilitation work and evacuation of the affected people as and when necessary. He also enquired about steps initiated for food relief in the affected areas and the arrangement of medicines to the needy. Mr. Jagan cautioned the officials to be alert to the possibility of breaches of tanks and flooding.