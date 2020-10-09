Jagan claiming entire credit for Central schemes, alleges BJP

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 23:32 IST

BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Friday criticised the YSRCP government for claiming the entire credit for launching schemes sponsored by the Central government.

Using his Twitter handle, the BJP leader said that the Centre had released 60% of the ₹655.60 crore funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan 2020-21, to which the State added the remaining 40% and launched the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

Calling Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a “sticker CM,” he said the school bags and the belts distributed to the students as a part of the programme had stickers of ‘Jagananna Kanuka’ on them.

He reminded that the YSRCP had criticised the former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for the same reason in the past.