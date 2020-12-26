Jagan celebrates Christmas at Pulivendula church

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy partaking of a piece of cake being given by his mother Vijayamma, at the CSI Church at Pulivendula on Friday.

KADAPA

26 December 2020 08:33 IST

‘Day chosen to distribute pattas as it also coincided with Vaikunta Ekadasi’

On the last day of his three-day tour of his native district on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church in his home town of Pulivendula along with his mother Vijayamma, wife Bharathi, and other family members.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cut the cake along with his mother, and released the New Year calendar brought out by the church. Addressing the devout on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government chose the day to launch the State-wide programme to distribute 31 lakh house sites pattas to the poor in view of its spiritual significance, as it also coincided with Vaikunta Ekadasi, which is considered very auspicious by the Hindus.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at the Christmas celebrations, at CSI Church in Pulivendula on Friday. Advertising Advertising

‘Legal hurdles’

At the same time, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed pain at the government’s inability to distribute 8,300 pattas in Pulivendula in view of certain legal hassles.

Recalling the petition moved in the court over the distribution of land belonging to the APIIC as house site pattas to the poor, the Chief Minister pointed out that the APIIC lands also belonged to the government.

The Chief Minister expressed his determination to overcome the legal hassles and distribute the pattas soon. Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, in-charge Minister A. Suresh, and former MLA A. Amaranath Reddy participated. Later, the Chief Minister reached the helipad developed at Bhakarapuram and flew to the Kadapa airport, from where he left for Rajamahendravaram. District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and other officials saw him off at the airport.