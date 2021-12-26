Jagan celebrates Christmas at church in Pulivendula

He opens new building complex in the church

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Christmas festivities along with his family members at his native Pulivendula town in Kadapa district on Saturday.

Accompanied by his mother Vijayamma, wife Bharathi and other family members, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the CSI Church of Rayalaseema Diocese, where he extended ‘Merry Christmas’ greetings to the fellow devout.

After cutting a huge cake, he sat and listened to the holy sermons.

The Chief Minister also extended Christmas greetings to the people of the State. He formally unveiled a plaque to mark the inauguration of a new building complex in the church and released the New Year calendar brought out by the church.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha; district in-charge Minister A. Suresh; Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy; Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy; MLCs Ramesh Yadav and Kalpalatha; ZP Chairman A. Amarnatha Reddy; and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy later left for Kadapa airport, from where he left for Gannavaram.

Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, Joint Collectors M. Gouthami, Saikant Varma, and H.M. Dhyanchand, and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan gave him a warm farewell.