Jagan carrying forward welfare and development model governance of YSR, says Sajjala

July 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

After the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, his welfare and development model of governance in Andhra Pradesh is being carried forward by his son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy more efficiently, said YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He participated in the 74th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, along with other leaders. Party members paid tribute to the leader by conducting a blood donation camp and distributing clothes to the poor.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the example set by his father in governing the State.

. “A solid foundation has already been laid for A.P. to become the number one State in the country in the next five years. Any survey will show that between 70 and 80% of the people of the State want Mr. Jagan Reddy as the Chief Minister again in 2024,” Mr. Sajjala said.

He recalled that it was in 2009, Rajasekhara Reddy dedicated his son Jagan Mohan Reddy to the people of Andhra Pradesh. It was unfortunate to have lost a people’s leader in a helicopter crash in the same year on September 2.

“Since then, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving towards realising his father’s goal of uplifting the people of the State. Our State will be prosperous and peaceful in the hands of our leader Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Welfare programmes were being extended in the DBT model to all eligible people with total transparency and without any room for corruption on saturation basis. . “We have further strengthened the grievance redressal by introducing ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, an improved version of Spandana, a platform where people are allowed to directly raise their issues for remedial action. . Jagananna Suraksha has been launched to ensure that no eligible household is left out of the security net provided by the government,” Mr. Sajjala said.

“The State government has set a record by reaching out to 61 lakh households and providing 14 lakh services through 4,000 Suraksha camps held across secretariats in seven days with the aim of resolving each individual issue within 24 hours,” he added.