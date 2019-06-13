‘Jagan can ignore Roja, but not her canteens’

The two mobile canteens set up by Nagari MLA RK Roja in her constituency in October have become a huge hit if one goes by the oft-heard remark by patrons enjoying sumptuous fare at ₹ 4 per plate that Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy can ignore Ms. Roja, but not her canteens.

The “Roja’s Rajanna canteens,” as they are popularly known, cover two urban and three rural mandals and cater to the needs of about 2, 000 people per day, including farm hands and daily wagers. “The canteens took birth as a direct challenge to the Anna canteens (of the TDP government). He (Mr. Jagan) can’t ignore these canteens, though he may ignore Ms. Roja,” those who throng the canteens maintain, responding to the Chief Minister reportedly finalising the post of chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation. (APIIC) for the MLA. The overwhelming view is that there will be murmur of protest till Ms. Roja gets Cabinet berth.

“We enjoy three varieties of dishes – lemon, vegetable and curd rice. If the cost of the plate and a water sachet are taken into account, we are getting the food absolutely free of cost,” Selvam, a daily wager, said.

Farm hands Ramanamma (60) and her daughter Bujji (25) were TDP sympathisers but turned fans of Ms. Roja the day they tasted food of at the canteen.

“We know she is running the canteens with her hard-earned money,” the duo, who voted for her, said.

Decisive vote

Ganesh (35), a daily wager near the fish market in Puttur, said he earns ₹300 a day. “Of this I spend just ₹4, now. Eight months ago, I used to spend ₹ 75 for a full meal. With the money thus saved I am able to better attend to domestic needs. Believe it or not, all those who eat in her canteens voted for her.” She got a majority about 2,000 votes despite her own party leaders ditching her, he added. Ms. Roja lost her majority in both Puttur and Nagari municipalities, and only rural votes of Nindra, Vijayapuram and Vadamalapeta came to her rescue.

Though Anna canteens have stopped working all over Chittoor district, the ones launched by Ms. Roja continue with greater vigour.