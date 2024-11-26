ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan calls to uphold constitutional values

Published - November 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on National Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

In a post on  X, he said, “Our Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic guarantees us Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. As we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, let us reflect on its significance and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its guiding principles. The cornerstone of democracy is electing public representatives. The widespread concern across the nation about the functioning of EVMs prompts us to question their credibility. Why should we not return to ballot papers, as practiced in many countries worldwide? Democracy must not only prevail but also be seen to thrive,” he said.

“Another significant concern in recent times is the aggressive attempts to suppress freedom of speech, the most fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen. On this auspicious day, we pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the visionary leaders who shaped our Constitution, guiding us toward a unified and equitable India,” he added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders held grand celebrations at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. They paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, honouring his role as the chief architect of the Constitution. Party leaders emphasized the need to safeguard constitutional values and called for collective efforts to uphold justice, liberty and equality. They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting democracy and serving the people with integrity.

