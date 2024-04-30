Jagan calls TDP-JSP manifesto a bunch of lies, says BJP is reluctant to be a part of it

April 30, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PILER (Annamayya District)

Terming the joint election manifesto of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) as “a bunch of lies”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the “betrayal” of TDP national N. Chandrababu Naidu has been “exposed” as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are reluctant to be signatories to it.

Addressing a public meeting at Piler in Annamayya district on April 30 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan were “desperate to spread falsehood” against the YSRCP government.

“The joint election manifesto of the TDP and JSP is a part of their conspiracy against my government. Knowing well that their manifesto is nothing, but a bunch of lies, the BJP did not choose to be a signatory to it,” he said.

Accusing Mr. Naidu and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar of creating hurdles in the distribution of pensions to the elderly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the TDP national president was “playing cheap politics” on the issue.

The Chief Minister further said that the TDP-JSP manifesto reflected the same unfulfilled promises made in the run-up to the elections in 2014.

“Earlier, Mr. Naidu had promised the waiver of crop loans of ₹87,000 crore and the loans of DWCRA groups but reneged on them after coming to power. Despite economic constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic, the YSRCP government has fulfilled 99% of the promises related to the Navaratnalu schemes, besides introducing several welfare schemes that were not mentioned in the YSRCP’s manifesto for the 2019 elections,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that voting for Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan meant scrapping all welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government.

The public meeting of the Chief Minister witnessed a huge crowd from Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, his son and Rajampeta MP P. Midhun Reddy, YSRCP candidate from Piler Chintala Ramachandra Reddy were present.