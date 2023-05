May 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Saturday evening after participating in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting earlier in the day. The duo discussed several issues relating to the pending irrigation projects in the State, including the Polavaram project, according to an official release.

