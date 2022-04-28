Jagan calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati presenting a memento to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife Bharati, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting that lasted about an hour, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy briefed the Governor about the latest developments in the State and how the administration was being taken closer to the people with the formation of new districts.

The Chief Minister also informed Mr. Harichandan about the proposal to construct integrated government office complexes in the district headquarters for the ease of governance and for public convenience. Later, the Chief Minister and his wife felicitated the Governor and his wife.

R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival. MLC Talasila Raghuram, CM’s additional secretary R. Mutyala Raju and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata were present.