Jagan calls for austerity measures

With the State’s finances steeped in deep crisis, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to take up austerity measures and curtail unnecessary expenditure.

The focus should be on priority sectors. The previous government had pushed the State into a financial crisis and kept bills to the tune of ₹40,000 crore pending, he said.

“The government has been trying to tide over the problem for the last couple of months,” Mr. Reddy said while addressing a review meeting with the Secretaries and heads of departments on Friday.

‘Follow the manifesto’

The priorities were lucidly stated in the manifesto, a copy of which should be with every official and scrupulously followed, he said.

“The manifesto was not drafted in an AC room. It was the result of the study of the petitions received during my 3,648-km padayatra for 14 months,” Mr. Reddy observed.

“Any promise made by me as Chief Minister is the promise made by the State government. Officials should concentrate on the assurances given by me during my visits to the districts,” he said.

He ordered that the officials should explore avenues for augmenting revenues without burdening the common man.

“Try to tap as many funds as possible from the Centre. Spending paltry amounts here and there will not suffice and yield the desired result. Implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ should be the government’s focus,” he said.

“People’s satisfaction is the hallmark of success of any scheme, and every deed of the government will be to win their heart,” he added.

Rachabanda programme

The Chief Minister said he would start the Rachabanda programme in January or February, and that the government officials should focus on implementing the promises made during his district visits.

“If we lay the foundation stone to any project, work should be started within four weeks,” he exhorted.