Jagan calls for action plan for implementing job calendar

39,654 posts were filled in 2021-22 besides jobs to 1.26 lakh volunteers: CM

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for filling the posts that remain vacant, as per the job calendar, while stating that 39,654 posts were filled in 2021-22 apart from giving permanent employment to 1.26 lakh ward and village volunteers and inducting 50,000 APSRTC employees by merging the public carrier with the government.

He ordered that the vacancies in the Medical and Health Department should be filled by the end of June, associate professor posts in the Higher Education Department before the end of September and the posts in the APPSC by March 2023.

Addressing a review meeting on the job calendar at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said due priority should be given to filling the backlog posts in various departments and that keeping the posts in the education and health sectors vacant would defeat the purpose of spending huge sums on the construction of hospitals and augmentation of infrastructure in schools. He said the posts should be filled with qualified candidates in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister told the officials of the Finance and Police Departments to come up with an action plan for filling the vacancies in the Police Department in the first week of July.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Principal Secretaries Shashi Bhushan Kumar (Water Resources), H.K. Gupta (Home), A.R. Anuradha (Women and Child Welfare) and M. Ravichandra (Medical and Health), Secretary (Social Welfare) M.M. Naik and H. Arun Kumar (General Administration) were among those present.