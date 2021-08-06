Jagan calls for a conscious effort to improve greenery

Vijayawada

06 August 2021 00:36 IST

He launches ‘Pachhathoranam’ programme at AIIMS-M

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘Jagananna Pachhathoranam - Vana Mahotsavam’ at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Mangalagiri (AIIMS-M) on Thursday by planting a sapling and administering a pledge to plant more trees and nurture them in order to transform the State into ‘Green Andhra Pradesh’.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government launched the programme of planting more than five crore saplings as a part of its efforts to increase the forest cover to 33% from the existing 23%.

Observing that that there would be no pure air without greenery, he said trees were also crucial for good rainfall.

Appealing to the people to grow trees for a better ecosystem, he emphasised the need to put one’s knowledge of the importance of environment protection first acquired during schooling to productive use.

Minister for Energy and Environment and Forests and Science and Technology B. Srinivasa Reddy, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Secretary (Environment and Forests) G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar, Guntur District Collector Vivek Yadav, and AIIMS-M Director Mukesh Tripathi were among those present.