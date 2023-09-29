Jagan blows poll bugle: support me in Kurukshetra Yudha, he tells govt. scheme beneficiaries 

September 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to have sounded the election bugle at a programme organised to disburse the benefits under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme here on Friday.

‘’If you feel that something good has happened to your family, stand by me ahead of the war, Kurukshetra Yudha (polls). The benefits enjoyed by your family should be a measure. Remember the benefits and good things that happened to you before voting. Become my soldiers and bring the YSRCP to power again,” he said.

The State government released a financial assistance of ₹275.93 crore to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited the amount with the click of a button at Vidyadharapuram here, into the bank accounts of 2,75,931 beneficiaries across the State.

He called upon the people to gear up to teach a lesson to the political parties that made insensitive casteist remarks, and were responsible for regional imbalances, unequal distribution of wealth and development. The previous government had no concern for the people. The present government has a kind heart and implemented every promise made in the manifesto. Remember that the poor man’s government should come to power but not the ruling class’s. “Bear this in mind while voting in the elections,” he said.

Uplift of downtrodden sections

Striking a chord with SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the war was between the parties that made insensitive comments against the SCs and BCs, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that had embraced and been striving for the uplift of those sections. Casteist remarks such as “none would like to take birth in an SC community,” ‘‘cutting off the tails of the BCs’‘ were made by them. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes benefited 80% of the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. Also, 83% of the jobs were provided to those sections in government services and village secretariats, he said.

In an oblique reference to three capitals, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government was striving for equitable development of the State and justice to all sections of the society. On the other side, there were opposition parties that have a history of committing social injustice and regional imbalances.

Attacks TDP

Listing out the reasons why the people should sail with this part, Mr. Jagan Mohan said that the previous TDP government had pursued the “policy of plunder, stash and devour’‘ and cheated all sections of society. ‘‘The TDP government was mired in scams such as the skill development scam, inner ring road scam, fibergrid scam and assigned land scam during its rule,’‘ he said.

Recalling the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the present government has been transferring the amount into the beneficiaries’ accounts without giving any scope for corruption and discrimination. “The budget is the same except for the change in Chief Minister. Why did the previous government fail to extend the assistance and benefits like now? All they wanted was power and plundering of the public money and resources,’‘ he said.