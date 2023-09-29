HamberMenu
Jagan blows poll bugle, seeks votes from beneficiaries of welfare schemes

The State government released ₹275.93 crore to beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme

September 29, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
File picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at a public meeting

File picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at a public meeting | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to blow the election bugle at a programme organised to disburse the benefits under the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme here on Friday. 

The State government released ₹275.93 crore to beneficiaries under the scheme. Mr. Jagan  deposited the amount with a click of a button at Vidyadharapuram here, into the bank accounts of 2,75,931 beneficiaries across the State. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the previous government had no concern for the people. The present government has a kind heart and implemented every promise made in the manifesto, he said, adding that the poor man’s government should come to power but not the ruling class’s. 

“Bear this in mind while voting in the elections,” he said.

Recalling the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives, Mr. Jagan said the government was transferring the amount into the beneficiaries accounts without any scope for corruption and discrimination.

“The budget was the same except for the change in Chief Minister. Why did the previous government fail to extend the assistance and benefits like now? All they wanted was power and plundering of the public money and resources. Ponder over it. If you feel that something good has happened to your family, stand by me in kurukshetra yudha. Remember the benefits and good things that happened to you before voting,” he said.

Under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme each beneficiary would get an assistance of ₹10,000. This is the fifth year in a row that the government is extending the assistance. During these 50 months, the  government has provided ₹50,000 financial assistance to each driver cum owner.

So far, the government has provided a total financial assistance of ₹1,301 crores including ₹275.93 crores financial assistance disbursed on Friday.

