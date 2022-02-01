Jagan blames TDP, heavy rains for condition of roads in State

‘Lack of maintenance exacerbated the damage’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete MGNREGS worksat the earliestand accord priority to the construction of Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), YSR Health Clinics and YSR Digital Libraries.

Chairing areview meeting on the progress of various programmesbeing undertaken by thePanchayat Raj and Rural Development Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to prepare plans for the construction of Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCUs) where the Amul Project was being implemented. “Complete the works on a priority basis considering MGNREGS funds being released to the State,” he said.

Mr. Jagan blamed the TDP government and the ‘heavy rains in the past two years’ for thepitiableconditionof roadsacross the State. The lack of maintenance also exacerbated the damage, he said, asking officials to complete road repairs on a war-footing. “There should be a proper action plan for construction, repair and maintenance of roads. Officials must ensure that there is no shortage of funds for this purpose,” the Chief Minister said.

Drinking water supply

The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure that houses in Jagananna Colonies were supplied drinking water. “Also, focus on setting up infrastructure facilities in the colonies by the time the construction of houses is completed. Lay emphasis on maintenance of drinking water supply schemes in villages,” he said.

Earlier, detailing the progress of works related to Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam and CLAP programmes, the officials informed the Chief Minister that garbage collection in rural areas has touched 61.5% now from 22% of households in rural areas.

A survey was conducted and 582 locations were identified where sewage water is getting stored. Plans are afoot to treat the sewage water using soil biotreatment, waste stabilisation ponds and other methods in these areas, the officials informed the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan directed officials to improve sanitation in rural areas andsought special measures where sewage water was being stored. The sewage water should not be storednear residential areas in order to ensure better living standards for residents. Focus should be laid on maintenance of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP), he said.

The Chief Minister, reviewing the YSR Jalakala scheme, instructed officials to hand over one rig to each constituency to drill borewells for farmers and fix motors to the borewells.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Finance S S Rawat, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, Swacha Andhra Corporation MD P. Sampath Kumar, SERP CEO Md. Imtiaz, and Panchayat Raj Special Commissioner Santhi Priya Pandey were present at the meeting.