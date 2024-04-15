Jagan blames attack on TDP

April 15, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has squarely blamed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for an attack on him during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in the city on April 20 (Saturday).

Resuming his yatra on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that he would not be cowed down by such attacks. ‘‘The attack will not impact my resolve and my determination. Stooping down to such a low level by the opposition parties indicates that the YSRCP is close to victory,’‘ he said.

Likening himself to Arjuna of the Mahabharata, he said that shooting an arrow on Arjuna doesn’t mean victory for the Kauravas. The people were like Sri Krishna, who always stood by Arjuna. ‘‘Hurling stones at Jagan will not result in the victory of ‘Dushta Chatushtaya’ and feudalists (TDP combine). The attack has made it amply clear that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will come back to power,’‘ he said, adding, “In fact, the attack on me increases my resolve to serve the people, not diminish it.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that he was alone in the fight against some vernacular dailies, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, the BJP, and the Congress. They joined hands to shoot arrows at Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was alone in Padmavyuham. However, he would not be frightened as the people were with him, he said.

‘’The wound on my forehead will heal in 10 days, but the wounds inflicted by Mr. Naidu on the poor will take a lifetime,’‘ he said..

The opposition parties were determined to protect the interests of feudal forces. They have no concern for the people and their welfare. People have to remember that their future for the next five years was in their hands. All the welfare schemes would continue only if the YSRCP came to power, he said.

Listing out the successes and achievements of the YSRCP government during the last five years, he said that four seaports, a new airport, and irrigation projects were taken up. The government gave a push to the MSME sector, and A.P. ranked first in ‘Ease of Doing Business’, he said, adding, “That’s the Jagan mark governance for you. I am standing before you with courage after delivering the promises made to the people. On the other side, there are conspirators whose foundations are lies and deceptions.”

