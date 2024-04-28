Jagan betrayed Kapus, BCs, Dalits in many ways, alleges Pawan Kalyan

April 28, 2024 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - KAKINADA

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the Kapus by denying them the BC status and reservation under the EBC category.

Addressing a public meeting during his ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ here in Kakinada Rural Assembly constituency, Mr. Pawan said, “Mr. Jagan has openly denied BC status for the Kapus. YSRCP Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu was present when Mr. Jagan stated that BC status for Kapus was not possible. However, Mr. Kannababu preferred to be with Mr. Jagan.”

“I am not confined to a particular community. I am heading a political party. However, I will raise my voice for all the communities. Mr. Jagan has betrayed Kapus, BCs and Dalits in many ways,” the JSP chief said.

Referring to the cases being registered against toddy-tappers across the State, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the whopping 9,000 cases registered against the toddy-tappers by the Excise Department would be withdrawn if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was voted to power.

He also assured to address marine pollution, and the impact on the livelihoods of the fisherfolk along the Andhra Pradesh coast immediately after the alliance formed the government.

Labelling the Kakinada region as a hub for ganja trade, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the alliance government would act tough on the ganja trade thriving in Kakinada city and surrounding rural areas. He promised to get a lift irrigation scheme sanctioned in Kakinada Rural Assembly constituency.

