Jagan betrayed farmers in all aspects, alleges TDP

‘The promised price stabilisation fund has not been fulfilled so far’

‘The promised price stabilisation fund has not been fulfilled so far’

Telugu Desam Party‘s Telugu Rythu State president Marreddy Srinivasa Reddy has accused the YSRCP government of betraying the farmers by causing a severe agriculture crisis in the last three years.

No other Chief Minister had triggered such a crisis in the country, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said while addressing the media on Sunday.

Asking Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu not to make false statements and mislead the people, he wondered what had happened to the promise of ensuring good prices by constituting a ₹3,000-crore price stabilisation fund.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to increase the prices for subabul and jam oil from ₹2,600 to ₹5,000 per tonne. “Not a single paise has been increased so far,” he alleged.

Former Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had provided ₹13,000 directly to every farmer under the ‘Annadata Sukheebhava’ scheme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give ₹12,000, but reduced it to ₹7,000, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy dared the Agriculture Minister to disclose details of how much paddy had been purchased from the farmers at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The farmers were deprived of crop compensation, input subsidy and other benefits. Moreover, meters were being fixed to motors, causing more misery to the farmers.