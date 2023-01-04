Jagan bent on stifling voice of the Opposition and people in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

January 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing, what he called the “dark G.O. No.1” that banned public meetings and rallies on the State and National Highways and on municipal and panchayat roads, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Wednesday that the YSRCP government was stifling the voice of the people and the opposition parties.

Mr. Naidu was speaking at Gadduru village of Shantipuram mandal amidst a highly charged atmosphere, after being detained by the police while he was on his way to conduct the party’s ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme in his native Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Asserting that the G.O. had no legal sanctity as it was declared nullified in the erstwhile Madras Presidency.

“Renewing the provisions of the 1861 Act of the British Raj is ridiculous. How can the Director General of Police and the Chief Minister stop me from conducting roadshows and public meetings? I am an MLA from Kuppam since 1989. The G.O. is aimed at preventing me from reaching out to my people,” Mr. Naidu said.

All sections of people were vexed with the YSRCP rule, he said. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is shuddering at the public response to the TDP meetings. The YSRCP president has lost his sway in the State and his defeat is inevitable,” Mr. Naidu said.

A press release on the G.O. was issued on January 2, but its contents said that it had come into force on January 1, Mr. Naidu said.

“I have written to the DGP about my Kuppam programme one month ago. By issuing the G.O., the government is out to stop me from meeting people. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a dictator. He will have to flee if people start revolting against him,” Mr. Naidu said.

Appealing to the party cadres to maintain restraint and not to provoke or attack the police, Mr. Naidu said, “Our fight is with the CM and not with the police. There are good persons in the police force. They are only discharging their duties.”

“Instead of preventing me from going ahead with my schedule, the police should concentrate on arresting the culprits in former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The TDP is Kuppam’s heartbeat. I will not be cowed down despite being subjected to mental and physical harassment,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s roadshow and public meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday (January 3), Mr. Naidu demanded that the police act impartially with regard to implementation of the G.O.

Rousing reception

Earlier, Mr. Naidu, who arrived at Gadduru on the Kuppam-Karnataka border from Bengaluru, was accorded a tumultuous welcome by thousands of cadres, who descended on the village from across the tri-State junction.

On his arrival at the border village, Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy met Mr. Naidu to issue a notice asking him not to proceed with the roadshow.

An agitated Mr. Naidu declined to receive the notice and demanded that the police give in writing the reasons for stopping his schedule.

After a two-and-a-half-hour stalemate and following the reluctance of the police to permit the roadshow, Mr. Naidu left his convoy and embarked on a padayatra to the villages of Shantipuram mandal.