Jagan became rich, but people turned poor during YSRCP term in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

January 10, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the richest political leader in the country by adopting corrupt means in the last five years, but people have turned poor because of the YSRCP government’s wrong policies, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the TDP’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting organised at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district on January 10, Mr. Naidu exhorted the people to defeat the YSRCP and vote the TDP to power in the ensuing general elections in the interest of the State’s future.

“Today, people are not in a position to celebrate Sankranti with enthusiasm. During its term, the TDP government had provided essential commodities to the poor to enable them to celebrate the festival. But the YSRCP government has stopped giving additional ration during the festival. The government should consider providing rice, pulses and edible oil for the poor for the festival,” Mr. Naidu said.

The closure of Anna canteens established by the TDP government also hit the poor hard, he said. “Through Anna canteens, the TDP government used to provide quality meals to the poor at ₹5 per plate. The YSRCP government has done away with this pro-poor initiative,” Mr. Naidu said.

Financial crisis

He accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of pushing the State into a financial crisis by resorting to unprecedented borrowings. The YSRCP government ignored developmental and economic activities, which could have fetched additional income to the State, he added.

Alleging that alcohol and ganja were available even in remote villages of the State, Mr. Naidu criticised the government for failing to control the menace despite promising to impose prohibition in phases.

The TDP chief further said the State was facing a power crisis because of poor management. The YSRCP government increased the power tariffs for nearly nine times during its term so far, Mr. Naidu alleged, and added that he would give a fillip to the renewable energy sector to reduce power tariffs if the TDP was voted to power.

Referring to the plight of unemployed youth, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government had betrayed them by not releasing the job notifications as promised in the run-up to the elections in 2019.

Mr. Naidu promised to provide ₹3,000 as allowance to the unemployed youth till they landed jobs, and urged them to bring the party to power. He said that development of the State and welfare of all sections of people were possible only if the TDP was voted to power.

Senior party leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Sujaykrishna Rangarao, Baby Nayana, and Kimidi Nagarjuna were present.