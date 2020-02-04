Jagan assures farmers of revoking land acquisition notices

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday assured farmers of Tadepalli and Mangalagiri — two river front villages — that the land acquisition notifications given to acquire 2,000 acres in the Capital region would be revoked and the curbs on development in Tadepalli and Undavalli villages would be lifted.

In an interaction with farmers, led by local MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi, Mr. Jagan said all concerns of people in Tadikonda, Thullur, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri mandals would be addressed. This interaction is the first since the agitation against relocation of capital to Visakhapatnam was launched by local residents.

Mr. Jagan assured that the concerns of farmers would be addressed and all support would be given to them to take up agriculture. The farmers explained to the Chief Minister that their multi-cropped lands fetched more value than the farmlands in uplands of Thullur, but the TDP government tried to give equal plots.

Irregularities alleged

Later, briefing mediapersons, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP regime had indulged in irregularities beginning with land pooling scheme and now, the YSRCP government was trying to bring all the accused to justice.

“The farmers appeared convinced about the idea of three capitals, after the Chief Minister told them of the historical necessity of decentralisation and the need to ensure equitable development of all the three regions,” he said.

The latest interaction comes close on the heels of a visit by Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu to Mandadam, the epicentre of protests. The MP sat with the protesters and assured that the Chief Minister was willing to hear the farmers.