ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan asks YSRCP regional coordinators to make bus yatra a success

October 11, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The ruling party will organise ‘Samajika Nyaya Yatra’ across the State from October 26 to December 31

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

A day after addressing a meeting of the party elected representatives, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 10 (Tuesday) asked the party’s regional coordinators to make the ‘Samajika Nyaya Yatra’ a big success.

He also appointed region-wise in-charges to oversee the yatra and meetings across the State. The names of in-charges, however, were not disclosed. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the yatra should begin on October 26. Public meetings in all regions should be organised daily. The SC, ST, BC and minority leaders of the party should take up bus yatras in every constituency between October 26 and December 31. They should explain to the people how social justice was achieved through implementing various welfare schemes and the revolutionary changes in educational, agricultural and health sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP MLAs and local convenors will also participate in the bus yatras.

YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Y. V. Subba Reddy, P. Ramachandra Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, P. Midhun Reddy,  Marri Rajasekhar, Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Rama Subba Reddy, Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US