Jagan asks Shah to soften Modi’s heart towards SCS

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “put in a good word” and “soften the heart” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he will grant Andhra Pradesh the much needed Special Category Status (SCS).

Mr. Jagan, who went to New Delhi to attend the fifth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and met him on Friday evening.

Talking to the media after meeting Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister said that since the SCS and all the benefits promised to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act came under the purview of the Home Minister an appointment was sought with him. All the problems of the State was currently facing were also explained to him, Mr. Jagan said. The Chief Minister said his primary agenda for coming to New Delhi was to attend the Governing Council meeting that would be presided by Mr. Modi. A case about how badly the State needed SCS would be made at the NITI Aayog meeting, he said. Showing a letter that he submitted to the Home Minister, the Chief Minister said the letter was all about granting SCS and helping the State which was facing several problems.

An appeal would be made for the SCS whenever an opportunity presented itself, Mr. Jagan said and hoped that with the “grace of god” the State would be granted SCS.

Ends speculation

Asked if the YSRCP was offered the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post, Mr. Jagan asked the media to “not speculate” about it. He said the post was not offered by the BJP nor the YSRCP had asked for it. Actually there was no talk of any sort about it, so the media should stop speculation, he added.